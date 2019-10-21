Guilford police searching for local store thief

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford police are looking for your help in identifying a man who stole a bunch of items from a store in town.

Police say the man loaded up a shopping cart with some expensive tools at The Tractor Supply on Boston Post Road Sunday afternoon. After that, they say he bypassed the cashiers and walked right out the door.

Police say he drove away in a green Subaru outback. Anyone who recognizes him is being asked to contact Guilford police.

