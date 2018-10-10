New Haven

Guilford police warn of recent scam targeting grandparents

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Grandparents in Guilford are being victimized by a recent scam going around the town.

According to officials, scammers use phones to trick grandparents into sending money.

Police say people are falling for the scam daily as the criminals exploit the grandparents' love by pretending to be grandchildren who are in trouble and who need money.

Residents are asked to speak with older people in the community and to warn them of this scam.

People are reminded to never answer an unknown number and to never give personal information out over the phone.

