GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Guilford Public Schools superintendent shared a statement with parents after word spread of a threat at the high school last week.

According to the statement from Superintendent Paul Freeman, obtained by News 8, the Guilford High School administration received an anonymous report that an unnamed student brought a gas mask to school on Thursday and made threatening statements about harming individuals of Jewish descent in the school or community.

While there was no detailed information or no specific threats detailed in the anonymous report, Freeman said police were informed of the report and began reviewing footage.

No further information had been uncovered on Friday, however, on Saturday evening, Freeman and the Board of Education received communications alleging that threatening statements had been witnessed by students. A picture of an individual wearing a gas mask was included, though neither police nor the school administration had received details of the photograph prior to the statements.

Guilford police contacted all involved individuals as of Sunday morning. At this time, Freeman said the school is confident that all students are safe and no specific threat exists.

“Hateful and threatening language is unacceptable in our school community and it places all of us at risk of harm, physically and emotionally,” Freeman said. “No one in our schools should be faced with intimidating or threatening statements of any kind. Statements related to religious, racial, or gender-related intolerance are particularly abhorrent and have no place in our schools.”

Freeman went on to note that any student that engages in such language or threats will be subject to disciplinary action. Additionally, Freeman noted that it is vital for individuals to share this kind of information with school administrators or police immediately in order to allow both parties to respond.

“Incidents like this are disturbing on many levels, but they should serve to remind us that we have more to do,” Freeman said. “Should even one student believe that language and behavior that is unsettling, threatening, or intimidating to another is acceptable or funny, then we have more work to do.”