GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford will host its first annual Paul Dostie “Kare Fest” fundraiser on Saturday.



The event will raise money to help support travel, medical, and other expenses to alleviate stress for families faced with glioblastoma brain cancer, as well as heart disease. Dostie’s family owns Jerry’s Transmission Service in Guilford.

Kare Fest will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Guilford Fairgrounds on Lovers Lane.

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band will perform. For tickets and more information, click here.