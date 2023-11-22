GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A mysterious dog illness has pet parents on edge on the eve of one of the biggest family gatherings of the year.

After being detected in several New England states, a Guilford veterinarian told News 8 it’s in Connecticut, too.

Dr. Tony DellaMonica advises that pet parents avoid dog-to-dog contact, including boarding. He said the respiratory illness can cause coughing, sneezing, tiredness and, in some cases, something more serious.

For 3-year-old Ranger, chasing toys, eating treats and giving kisses is an everyday activity, but an unknown illness changed that two weeks ago.

“He just couldn’t breathe,” Shawn Plourde, Ranger’s owner, said. “He would cough and have a hard time catching his breath.”

During the first trip, the vet initially suspected a stomach bug. But, days later, the Australian Cobber continued to decline with a fever, a cough and then pneumonia — sending Ranger to an animal hospital for two nights.

“I wanted answers,” Aimee Plourde said. “It’s just very scary. You don’t have any control over the situation, and then the doctors not knowing what was wrong.”

So far, the illness remains a mystery.

“We’ve tested a number of dogs for specific pathogens, and we have not as of yet determined what is the positive agent,” DellaMonica said. “What’s often unusual is that some of the adult patients will develop pneumonia.”

The Guilford Veterinary Hospital owner has seen more than a dozen cases since August.

DellaMonica, who has been a vet for 30 years, said the respiratory nature of the disease means it is most likely spread through close contact through air droplets, similar to COVID-19. He said all of his patients recovered, but with underlying health issues — especially in puppies and senior dogs — it can be deadly.

To best protect your pet, he advises to keep up-to-date on vaccinations and also rethink boarding during this holiday season.

“Be careful during this time,” he said. “Try not to board your pet if you absolutely don’t have to. Be careful at dog parks, and maybe don’t let your dog go nose-to-nose with another dog in public.”

The Plourde’s said that luckily 2-year-old Lexi stayed healthy. They’re taking extra precautions against the mystery disease.

“I’m probably a bit more reserved to send him back to doggy daycare,” Aimee Plourde said. “We haven’t been able to see our friends but we’re just being safe. You just don’t know.”

The Plourde’s said Ranger has been on antibiotics for more than two weeks and is doing much better.