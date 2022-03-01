WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The wife of the Guilford High School girls hockey coach was arrested after she allegedly assaulted a high school student during a hockey game in West Haven.

During the SCC girls hockey championship game between Guilford High School and West Haven-Sacred Heart at Bennett Rink in West Haven on Feb. 25, police said a “verbal altercation” took place in the stands between opposing fans.

Police said the argument quickly turned physical, and officers on scene tried to intervene. During the altercation, police said Christina Binkowski, 47, allegedly physically assaulted a West Haven High School student who required medical attention.

As a result of the fight, police arrested Binkowski and charged her with breach of peace and third-degree assault.

“The West Haven Police Department and West Haven Board of Education will continue to promote a safe environment for our students, athletes and fans at all sporting events and incidents of violence at our facilities will not be tolerated,” West Haven police wrote in a statement.

News 8 confirmed that Christina Binkowski is the wife of Rick Binkowski, the coach of Guilford’s girls hockey team.

She was held on bond and issued a court date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.