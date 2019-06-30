Gunman who shot New Haven 8-year-old still at large

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The gunman who shot a child in New Haven is still on the run, and neighbor are still shaken up about it.

He was caught on surveillance video getting out of a car and firing several shots into a home on Thompson Street Friday night.

Come Sunday, he is still on the run and the bullet holes remain in the window.

The gunfire hit an 8-year-old boy in the leg, who was inside the home. The New Haven Police Chief says he will be okay.

Police came back out to Thompson Street Sunday afternoon to continue their investigation.

Charles Price, a neighbor, is devastated about the incident.

“Tears come in my eyes. Because kids, an 8-year-old, they really don’t know about life, and for them to get shot like that, it’s really sad,” Price said.

Police said they believe the shooting was not random.

New Haven Police told News 8 they believe this shooting is connected to a shooting at a large pool party in Hamden Friday night. 5 people were shot there.

Police want to hear from you if you have any information about either shootings.

On Monday, police announced that the 8-year-old gunshot victim was discharged from the hospital over the weekend.

