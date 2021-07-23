Guns to Garden Tools: Local bishop is melting guns into garden tools to help community gardens

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A local bishop is making guns into garden tools.

Bishop James Curry and his group Swords to Plowshares Northeast, which has members who are legal gun owners, is using his 2,400-degree forge and anvils to reshape the conversation around gun safety and guns in homes.

“Most everybody knows somebody who has been a victim of gun violence or especially a suicide, which is the majority of gun deaths in this country,” Bishop Curry said.

They get the guns through gun buyback events where they give out free gun locks and safes. THey give away the tools they make to community gardens and groups, but they also sell them to raise money for this program.

During the demonstration, the bishop often invites someone who is watching to have a hand in this transformation, which can be particularly powerful for someone who is maybe a victim of gun violence or perpetrated it.

“Over and over again I hear from people that it’s a moment of release and a moment of hope,” Bishop Curry said.

On Sunday, the bishop will be bringing the equipment to St. James Episcopal Church in New London where he will help celebrate mass and then put on a demonstration. He says the church has a strong history of community involvement.

“This is just an expansion of that,” Bishop Curry said.