NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Legendary actress and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow stopped in New Haven Tuesday for some of the city’s world-famous pizza.



Paltrow visited Sally’s Apizza on Wooster Street and posed with two employees for a photograph.



Sally’s Apizza shared photographs of the encounter, including a picture of a pizza box autographed by Paltrow.

Paltrow penned a sweet message to the pizzeria employees, thanking “all the amazing people at Sally’s Apizza” and for making the “perfect pizza.”