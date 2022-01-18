Half-day schedules at some Waterbury schools to continue amid staffing shortages

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — While icy weather conditions closed Waterbury Public Schools Tuesday, altered schedules will continue Wednesday due to staffing shortages and transportation concerns amid COVID-19.

The temporary half-day schedules will affect high school, middle school, and PreK students through Friday, Jan. 21.

The altered schedules for schools are as follows:

High Schools

Waterbury Career Academy and Waterbury Arts Magnet School: 7:20 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

Crosby, Kennedy, Wilby, Enlightenment and State Street Program: 9:50 a.m. – 1:50 p.m.

Middle Schools

Wallace, West Side, and North End: 7:50 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Pre-K

Bucks Hill Annex, Full Day: 9 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Bucks Hill Annex, Morning Session: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Bucks Hill Annex, Afternoon Session: 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Schools not listed above will continue following full-day schedules. After-school programs, including ESH, 21st Century, and Commissioners Network, will remain virtual.

School officials said the new half-day model eliminates lunch periods and provides students with grab-and-go breakfast and lunch. Electives will be provided in the afternoon, which will allow extra staff to be available to support staffing shortages.