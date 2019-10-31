Halloween parade at Masonicare Health Center

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Children from the Masonic Child Development Center in Wallingford were truly in the Halloween spirit.

All dressed up, they paraded up to the Masonicare Health Center to visit the residents, who were all dressed up as well!

Bethany Camputaro, the Event Coordinator at Masonicare Health Center said, “The residents love it, it’s reminiscent of when they raised their children and raised their grandchildren.”

The intergenerational Halloween celebration was quite the treat for everyone. This is a Masonicare tradition.