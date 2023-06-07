The Facebook app is displayed on a smartphone on April 03, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old from Hamden was arrested for his involvement in two armed robberies during Facebook Marketplace meet-ups in December 2022, police said.

The first incident occurred on Dec. 22, 2022 around 9:45 p.m. A complainant told police he had been in contact with a male on Facebook Marketplace and made arrangements to purchase a car from him. However, when he met up at the specified location, he was approached by two males wearing ski masks and carrying handguns.

Police said the suspects took the victim’s cash and backpack, which contained personal documents.

The second incident, which occurred two days later on Dec. 24, 2022, took place on Moulton Street just after 1 p.m. A complainant also agreed to meet up with a male from Facebook Marketplace to purchase a car, but was met by two men in masks, with one carrying a handgun.

Police said the suspects took the victim’s cash, wallet, and cell phone.

No one was injured in either incident, police said.

The 17-year-old was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree and was transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court.

Hamden police encouraged the community to remember some important crime prevention safety tips when purchasing online, including: meeting in a public place, having someone with you during a transaction, and understanding that some listings on social media may be fraudulent.

If you are robbed, police said to make your safety a top priority, as property and money can be replaced. Contact the Hamden Police Department in the event of a robbery by calling 9-1-1 or the station directly at (203) 230-4000.