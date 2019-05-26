New Haven

Hamden 5K sponsored by Ireland's Great Hunger Museum held Sunday

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 06:25 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 06:25 PM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A walk on Sunday in Hamden has strong ties to a similar walk going on across the Atlantic. 

There was a 5K walk-a-thon sponsored by Ireland's Great Hunger Museum at Quinnipiac University

It's a sister walk to the National Famine Walk that's also going on in Ireland

Related Content: Quinnipiac's Ireland's Great Hunger Institute to host museum walk-a-thon

Both events acknowledge the millions of ancestors who were forced to leave their homes between 1845 and 1849 due to the potato famine that was going on in Ireland at the time. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

LIVE BLOG: 103rd Indianapolis 500
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIVE BLOG: 103rd Indianapolis 500

Get up-to-the-minute updates of all the action during the Indianapolis 500.

Read More »
Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center