Hamden 5K sponsored by Ireland's Great Hunger Museum held Sunday

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A walk on Sunday in Hamden has strong ties to a similar walk going on across the Atlantic.

There was a 5K walk-a-thon sponsored by Ireland's Great Hunger Museum at Quinnipiac University.

It's a sister walk to the National Famine Walk that's also going on in Ireland.

Both events acknowledge the millions of ancestors who were forced to leave their homes between 1845 and 1849 due to the potato famine that was going on in Ireland at the time.

