HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special permit to bring the first cannabis shop to town in a meeting on Monday night.

A company called Slap Ash Retail is in talks to purchase Keating Brothers Motor on Whitney Avenue, which would be the site for the proposed shop.

Some residents are concerned the cannabis shop would bring in too much traffic to the area but others say the developers proved they have taken care of those concerns.

“Basically it’s just going to be a cluster mess of traffic and their employees they’ll figure out it’s easier to go up or down from Washington Avenue, come down from Cheshire or come straight up from North Haven or off the Marriott Parkway and come up Washington Avenue,” one resident said.

Slap Ash Retail conducted a traffic study and the results showed the increase in traffic would not have a major impact on the area.

“I think the traffic issue has been addressed. I don’t think there’s going to be any kind of traffic impact at all,” another resident said in the meeting.

Slap Ash Retail will have to implement business measures not to allow queuing on Whitney Avenue.