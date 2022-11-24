HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Boddie prepared so much food this Thanksgiving, that he needed to cook at home because his kitchen at Tavern By The Hall is too small.

“We’ve got five turkeys, we have two hams, sides, macaroni and cheese, corn, dirty rice,” said Boddie, who owns the bar in Hamden.

And the list goes on, including dessert.

Boddie is an Air Force veteran who wanted to serve a free meal to service men and women who had nowhere else to go this Thanksgiving.

“I hope that it means [veterans] know someone cares. I hope they understand that we’re always thinking about them, even if they don’t feel it or see it every day,” Boddie said.

Rich Wnek is a regular at Tavern By The Hall.

“Oh, it’s just a great thing. The recognition alone is just tremendous,” he said.

It’s recognition the U.S. Marine said he didn’t receive when he first returned home from the Vietnam War.

He admitted that he hasn’t been a fan of the holiday in recent years.

“When I lost my mother and father, I lost a lot,” Wnek said.

He has kids and grandkids of his own, but he’s not able to spend Thanksgiving with them this year.

“This means a lot. They’re like my second family here,” Wnek said.

For any veteran who couldn’t make it Thursday, Tavern By The Hall delivered the hot meal to them to make sure all those who served were served.

“There’s still a lot of good people in the world,” Wnek said.