Hamden BOE meeting to address security concerns at high school

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Security concerns at schools across the state over the last few weeks. Monday, threats of violence once again disturbed the school day for thousands of students. In Hamden, the Board of Education is meeting to address these security concerns at their own high school.

The Board of Ed’s meeting Monday was set up to specifically discuss safety and security in the district after threats closed Hamden High School for the third time in less than a week. This also comes shortly after a ninth-grader was stabbed feet away from campus a week ago.

.@HamdenSchools BOE says they will begin metal detector screening at @HamdenHigh for all students entering the building starting Wed. Will be using wands at 1st. Have stand-alone machines on order, hope to be in place in next 2 weeks depending on potential shipping delays @WTNH pic.twitter.com/22y0vJoCRF — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) December 6, 2021

According to a letter from the superintendent to high school teachers and families, the district is working closely with the police department and mayor’s office to find a way to reopen the school on Wednesday with increased safety measures.

Police aren’t releasing many details, but they do tell News 8 the threats were made online and Hamden’s mayor adds they “must continue to address the mental health” of their students in developing future plans.

Parents in the district told News 8 they’re ready to transfer their children to other schools if something doesn’t change.

