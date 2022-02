HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A building on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden was struck by a vehicle that was just struck by another vehicle on Saturday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. when, according to the building inspector on scene, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle pushing it into the corner of the building located next door to Ali Baba’s Fusion. The building has a for sale sign out front.

No one was in the room where the vehicle struck and no injuries were reported.