HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden business has set up a family-fun event to help support other local small businesses.

Drastik Nails will be holding a vendors event on Saturday, September 18 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 131 Leeder Hill Drive in Hamden.

It will be a family-fun event featuring a live DJ, bounce house, Latin food, and more.

There will also be 16 small business owners from the area promoting their products.

Parking and entrance to the event are free.