HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time, the Hamden community held a celebration for Pride month.

The event took place in Hamden at the Town Center Park. Festivities were free and open to the public. There were lots of big smiles, food, live music, more than 35 vendors, and even some activities for kids. ‘

LGBTQ Pride Month is celebrated every year in June. It was chosen to commemorate the riots held by members of the LGBTQ community against a police raid that took place at the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28, 1969.

