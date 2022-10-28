HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday, Oct. 28 is National First Responders Appreciation Day, a day to highlight the dedication of the men and women who put their lives on the line for us.

In the U.S., nearly 4.6 million career and volunteer first responders support the communities they live in, according to the Dept. of Homeland Security. These men and women are firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, 911 operators, and more.

They’re the first people you call in any emergency, and they’re the people who are first at every scene. It’s a career that lasts a lifetime, and its sole motivation is to help others.

In Connecticut, residents across the state are paying tribute in any way they know how.

First Responders Appreciation Day poster

In Hamden, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., first responders can stop by the Whitney Rehabilitation Center at 2798 Whitney Ave. for a free gift!

Or if you’re not a first responder yourself, email favorite.1st.responder@gmail.com to nominate a first responder close to your heart. They’ll get a chance to win a $500 gift card!