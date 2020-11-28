Hamden CERT running weekly holiday toy and food drive

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden CERT, along with Hamden police and volunteer firefighters, is collecting both food and toys for families in need this holiday season.

On Saturday, they were collecting donations at Hamden Middle School on 2623 Dixwell Avenue. They will be back on Dec. 5 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect more donations.

They are looking for non-perishable food and new, unwrapped toys. All donations will benefit the local community through the Keefe Center Pantry.

Since March, the CERT has distributed food to to over 2,700 families.

