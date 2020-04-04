Hamden church opens ‘drive-thru’ food pantry

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A church in Hamden is helping people in need get their groceries, and they don’t even need to leave their car.

Normally, people just walk up to the food pantry at Breakthrough Church. While that can still be done, the church is adding one more way to pick up food, and offering a drive-through food pantry.

They’re also adding more hours to serve the community. The pantry is normally open once a month but will be open every Saturday afternoon for the month of April.

The church says they’ll continue operating the food pantry and hope to eventually open a grocery store on site six days a week.