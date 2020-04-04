Hamden church opens ‘drive-thru’ food pantry

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A church in Hamden is helping people in need get their groceries, and they don’t even need to leave their car.

Normally, people just walk up to the food pantry at Breakthrough Church. While that can still be done, the church is adding one more way to pick up food, and offering a drive-through food pantry.

They’re also adding more hours to serve the community. The pantry is normally open once a month but will be open every Saturday afternoon for the month of April.

The church says they’ll continue operating the food pantry and hope to eventually open a grocery store on site six days a week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Hamden church opens drive-thru food pantry

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden church opens drive-thru food pantry"

MakeHaven members making DIY PPE for hospital workers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "MakeHaven members making DIY PPE for hospital workers"

Guilford business owner collecting food for those in need during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Guilford business owner collecting food for those in need during pandemic"

Waterbury first responders getting help fighting coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury first responders getting help fighting coronavirus"

Coronavirus peaks: When each county is estimated to see its max virus-related hospitalizations

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus peaks: When each county is estimated to see its max virus-related hospitalizations"

CT insulation company now making and donating disposable protective gowns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT insulation company now making and donating disposable protective gowns"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss