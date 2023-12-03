NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It was a Sunday night full of music, food, and activities, all to honor the life of 15-year-old Elijah Gomez of Hamden, also known to loved ones as “Eli”.

Police say the teen was shot and killed in May 2022, shortly after he got out of school, while he was walking home on the Farmington Canal Trail in Hamden.

A warrant shows three suspects hid behind trees and 18-year-old Jenigh Ward was charged with murder.

Gomez’s aunt, Crystal Cathcart, says her nephew was a freshman on the Hamden High School football team and volunteered to clean up trash in the neighborhood.

“We wanted to take his energy and turn it into positive, so we decided to created Eli’s Garden of Healing,” Cathcart said. “[Eli] loved nature, and we dove head-first into this project trying to do something good for the community instead.”

The family plans to create the healing garden at DeNicola Park on top of an abandoned structure, which Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett says has been closed for decades. It was once a Winchester gun test firing range.

“There was storage in there,” Garrett said. “There are definitely doors that would open up, and they would have ammunitions in there. It was a firing range where they would shoot into it.”

Gomez’s family is looking to raise $2 Million to transform the brownfield property.

The project would not only be a welcoming space for healing but it would be symbolic.

“Our family’s personal story is now heavily rooted in gun violence, and the fact that this structure was used to test weapons really resonated with us,” Cathcart said.

Gomez’s older brother, Iyende, says the space can create conversation about reducing gun violence, especially among young people.

“I would think, and people would think, that in society young kids are protected around just walking home from school,” Iyende said. “Sadly, the reality is that is not true.”

The family says Sunday’s fundraiser was their first major, in-person event fundraiser. They’ve already raised about $30,000 through other donations.

Cathcart says her goal is to open the healing garden by 2025 – which is when Gomez would have graduated from Hamden High School.