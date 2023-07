Hamden crews battled a fire on July 3, 2023, on Overlook Drive. (Source: Hamden Fire Department)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden crews spent the early hours on Monday fighting a fire on Overlook Drive.

All on-duty companies were called for the house fire, according to officials.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Hamden crews battled a fire on July 3, 2023, on Overlook Drive. (Source: Hamden Fire Department)

Photos from the scene show heavy damage to the home. A truck also appears to have been burned in a garage.