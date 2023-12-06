HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden animal shelter is inviting community members to take a dog home with them this holiday break.

The non-profit, Where the Love is Rescue, is calling this initiative a sleepover pawty. Community members can pick up a dog before Christmas or New Year’s Eve, keep them for a few days and then return them to the rescue.

The goal of the sleepover pawty is to encourage more residents to adopt dogs.

“This really helps the dogs, A. get out of the kennel and B. get acclimated,” said Janice Murphy-Wallace, with Where the Love is Rescue. “If the person has another dog, how are they with dogs, and get to know their personalities for an overnight sleepover.”

Each dog will be sent home with food, treats, a dog bed and toys. If you’re interested in taking a dog home for the holidays, check out the website.