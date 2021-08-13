Hamden family, local doctors celebrate FDA’s decision for an additional COVID-19 dose for people with immunocompromised systems

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is news for those with weakened immune systems as numbers of COVID-19 cases surge in parts of the country.

News 8’s Ken Houston spoke with a Hamden family and an infectious disease specialist about the FDA’s decision. As of Thursday this week, Connecticut reported 247 hospitalizations and just over 8,000 deaths.

In an effort to slow the spread, the US Food and Drug Administration is expected to give the green light for an additional COVID-19 dose, just in time for people with immunocompromised systems.

“We have to wait for full, the machinery needs to start gearing up,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, System Director of Infectious Disease at Hartford HealthCare.

Wayne Chorney is one of those persons with a weakened immune system. Ten years ago, he received a new kidney, thanks to his wife.

“It was just so exciting. We were so happy that the FDA is taking this population so seriously,” said Andrea Chorney.

“It’s fantastic, like my wife said, it’s about time,” Wayne said.

But doctors warn people with a weakened immune system not to view the booster shot as a lifeline, exclusively.

“I would also rely on the other four measures and hand hygiene,” Dr. Wu said.

Meanwhile, the Chorney’s are urging the public to take this virus seriously.

“You may not be worried about yourself, but you should be. It’s not just yourself, you’re affecting others,” Wayne said.

