Hamden family thanks FD after helping 4-year-old who got leg caught behind radiator

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family thanked the Hamden fire department after they helped their 4-year-old girl after she got her leg caught behind a radiator.

The fire department said on Facebook that Engine 3 responded to a call for a girl who had her leg wedged between a radiator and a wall. Firefighters were able to free the 4-year-old, Maggie, and she had no injuries.

After the incident, Maggie and her family visited the firefighters who helped her and brought them her favorite stuffed animal and some cupcakes.