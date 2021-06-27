Hamden FD: 55 apartment units displaced after five-alarm fire on Mix Avenue

HAMDEN, Conn. — Dozens of people are displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building on Mix Avenue Saturday night, according to Hamden fire officials.

The first call came in at 11:34 p.m. Saturday, for smoke and fire coming from a multi-unit apartment building on 925 Mix Avenue.

Fire crews responded to the scene within three minutes. Mutual aid was called in from surrounding town departments.

There are no injuries at this time. Authorities tell News 8 that 55 apartment units are displaced.

Part of Mix Avenue from Skiff Street to Shepard Avenue is closed. Fire officials say crews are expected to be on the scene throughout the day.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with the News 8 app and WTNH.com as more information becomes available.