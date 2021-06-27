Hamden FD: 55 apartment units displaced after five-alarm fire on Mix Avenue

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. — Dozens of people are displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building on Mix Avenue Saturday night, according to Hamden fire officials.

The first call came in at 11:34 p.m. Saturday, for smoke and fire coming from a multi-unit apartment building on 925 Mix Avenue.

Fire crews responded to the scene within three minutes. Mutual aid was called in from surrounding town departments.

There are no injuries at this time. Authorities tell News 8 that 55 apartment units are displaced.

Part of Mix Avenue from Skiff Street to Shepard Avenue is closed. Fire officials say crews are expected to be on the scene throughout the day.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with the News 8 app and WTNH.com as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

CT NAACP leaders react to Chauvin sentencing in Floyd murder

News /

July 4 fireworks, food truck events in Waterbury, North Haven providing summer boost to vendors post-pandemic

News /

Hamden PD: Owner of dog involved in attack wanted

News /

Beacon Falls fire crews put out structure fire on Morning Wood Drive

News /

Police continue search into the night for armed suspect in area of Rogers Orchards, connected to shooting on I-84 west

News /

Elm Shakespeare Company teams up with Ice the Beef to put on 'Romeo and Juliet', break the cycle of violence

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss