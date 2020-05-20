 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Hamden FD fight brush fire in rocky terrain of Sleeping Giant State Park

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Fire Department and CT DEEP reported to a brush fire on Sleeping Giant Tuesday evening.

Hamden FD reports the fire was observed near the “chin area” of the mountain and called in by Quinnipiac University security after they saw smoke on the mountain.

According to Hamden FD, “this is a creeping fire in difficult, rocky terrain, covering an area approximately 50′ by 50′. The smoldering wood is in a talus field in the chin area of the park.”

Hamden FD’s chief says as of 8:18 p.m., most of the fire was extinguished, but his team will continue to work on it until full-dark. He says Hamden FD will “resume operations and suppression efforts first thing tomorrow.”

The chief reminds the public that the fire was burning in “dangerous terrain” and the retreat of his team is to protect their safety.

“We will continue suppression efforts until full dark and risk of injury to firefighters outweigh the benefit of continuing operations. Suppression and overhaul will resume tomorrow morning if necessary,” he said on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Hamden FD fight brush fire in rocky terrain of Sleeping Giant State Park

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden FD fight brush fire in rocky terrain of Sleeping Giant State Park"

Seymour Farmers Market opens amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Seymour Farmers Market opens amid pandemic"

CT Post Mall preps for Wednesday's reopening

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Post Mall preps for Wednesday's reopening"

CT Checkup: Hamden farm known for goat yoga transitioning to egg delivery amid pandemic shutdowns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Hamden farm known for goat yoga transitioning to egg delivery amid pandemic shutdowns"

New Haven faith leaders held a virtual conference urging local churches not to reopen until they have proper PPE.

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven faith leaders held a virtual conference urging local churches not to reopen until they have proper PPE."

One Good Thing: Cheshire woman surprised with 80th birthday car parade

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Cheshire woman surprised with 80th birthday car parade"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss