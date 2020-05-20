Hamden FD fight brush fire in rocky terrain of Sleeping Giant State Park

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Fire Department and CT DEEP reported to a brush fire on Sleeping Giant Tuesday evening.

Hamden FD reports the fire was observed near the “chin area” of the mountain and called in by Quinnipiac University security after they saw smoke on the mountain.

According to Hamden FD, “this is a creeping fire in difficult, rocky terrain, covering an area approximately 50′ by 50′. The smoldering wood is in a talus field in the chin area of the park.”

Hamden FD’s chief says as of 8:18 p.m., most of the fire was extinguished, but his team will continue to work on it until full-dark. He says Hamden FD will “resume operations and suppression efforts first thing tomorrow.”

The chief reminds the public that the fire was burning in “dangerous terrain” and the retreat of his team is to protect their safety.

“We will continue suppression efforts until full dark and risk of injury to firefighters outweigh the benefit of continuing operations. Suppression and overhaul will resume tomorrow morning if necessary,” he said on Twitter.