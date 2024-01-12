HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters rescued a person who became stuck while rock climbing 300 feet above the ground on Wednesday at West Rock Ridge State Park in Hamden, according to officials.



The Hamden Police Department was called to assist the Woodbridge Fire Department with a technical mountain rescue just before 5 p.m.



While firefighters were en route, they were notified that two climbers were stranded on the mountainside. One climber was stuck 300 feet off the ground and another was trapped 150 feet above the ground, according to officials.

Hamden firefighters made their way to the top of West Rock Ridge State Park and began preparing for a high-angle rope rescue. The climber that was trapped 150 off the ground was able to self-rescue and get down to the ground safely, officials said.

The other climber was found about 50 to 60 feet down from the top of the cliff. Officials said he was stuck on a small outcropping and clung to a tree above him.



Firefighters quickly established anchors, rigged the lowering system and sent a crew member over the edge. Once the crew member reached the male, he was secured into a harness and the rescue ropes.

The crew member and the climber were then hauled up to the top of the cliff without incident.

The male was then evaluated on scene.