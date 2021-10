HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters from Hamden and mutual aid companies are currently on the scene of a third alarm structure fire at an apartment building on 95 Kaye Vue Drive.

Hamden Fire Chief Gary Mwerde said the fire is under control now. He said firefighters pulled one victim from the fire floor and an overhaul is underway.

On scene 95 Kay Vue Drive with @HamdenFireDept . IC reports fire is UC at this time. One victim pulled from fire floor by #firefighters. Overhaul underway. Marshal is on scene investigating. #Hamden. pic.twitter.com/ytcfG43Tvs — Chief Gary Merwede (@hfdcar1) October 15, 2021

The fire marshal is on the scene investigating.

The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.