4 displaced following house fire on Church Street in Hamden

New Haven

Photo: Hamden Fire Department

HAMDEN Conn. (WTNH) – The Hamden Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire on 25 Church Street that spread to the home Tuesday evening.

The Fire Department arrived to the scene at approximately 4:20 P.M. and discovered a car fully engulfed in flames that began spreading to one side of the home. Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire before it extended further to the interior of the home. The department’s rapid response time of two minutes limited the fire damage to both the vehicle and the exterior vinyl siding of the home.

The four family members who live in the home will be displaced until the windows and smoke damage can be repaired. Hamden Community Service provided assistance to the family at the scene.

The Hamden Fire Marshal is now investigating the cause of the fire.

