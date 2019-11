HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden first responders are on scene of a garage fire that took place early Friday morning.

Hamden firefighters were dispatched to 89 Stanley Road.

IC reports fire UC 89 Stanley Road. #Hamden Marshal is investigating. pic.twitter.com/43m7Yy3Wcy — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) November 8, 2019

No injuries were reported. Firefighters are still investigating.

