Hamden first responders investigate fall at Sleeping Giant

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Hamden police responded to a report of a person falling on one of the trails at Sleeping Giant State Park on Saturday.

Report-It submissions report firefighters and EMS were on the scene as well.

The victim is a woman in her 20s having a medical emergency. Officials found her off the trail and rescued her with an ATV.

She was transported to the hospital. Her injury conditions are not known.

The victim’s name has not been released.

News 8 will update this story when more information comes in.

