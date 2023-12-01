HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Hamden is getting some help with its flooding issues. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) announced an $80,000 federal grant to defray the costs of building the new rain garden.

The businesses and shopping centers on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden have lots of convenient parking, which means every drop of rain that hits the parking lots gets funneled into the area’s storm drain system, becoming a problem.

“So, with storms getting more severe, more water coming out, we just can’t handle that,” Mayor Lauren Garrett (D-Hamden) said. “The infrastructure can’t handle the water that we see now.”

The infrastructure channels all the stormwater from over 80 acres into one pipe ending in Town Center Park.

“Before this rain garden was installed, all of this water would sheet flow into the park with less than an inch rain event,” Nicole Davis of Save the Sound said.

Construction began on the rain garden more than a year ago. It has big rocks to slow down the flow of the water and pools that let the water settle and drain into the ground. That keeps it from flooding the whole park.

The other problem with having storm water wash straight off streets and parking lots and into rivers and streams is that the water brings stuff like oil from the road and garbage from the streets.

“Anything that’s falling off your car would get washed into here and straight into the river behind us, which flows into the Mill River and directly into the sound,” Davis said.

That’s why Save the Sound provided significant help for the rain garden project. They celebrated an $80,000 federal grant to help with the cost on Friday. The mayor said they saved money by having town engineers design the garden.

“Then our Parks and Public Works Department did the construction phase of it,” Garrett said. “So, we were actually able to save quite a bit of money by doing this work in-house.”

The project should also help a nearby housing complex with its chronic flooding problem.