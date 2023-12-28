HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden non-profit is working to create a unique place for people whose lives have been impacted by violence.

Eli’s Garden of Healing will honor the life of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed while walking home from school in Hamden.

The healing garden is being planned in a space that was previously used to test military machine guns.

Elijah Gomez was walking home from Hamden High School last year, just days after his 15th birthday when he was shot and killed.

His family now has plans to plant his memory in a part of the path he never made it to, not just for their grief but for the entire community.

“Police identified him through the homework in his backpack,” said Crystal Cathcart, the victim’s aunt.

Nearly 20 months after the murder of Gomez, Cathcart said it’s still difficult to put the day she lost her nephew into words.

“Just breaks my heart thinking about that. He was just a kid walking home,” Cathcart said.

Grief turned to motivation to not only create something to honor the Hamden student athlete’s memory but to also do something through Eli’s character, by helping others.

“We started thinking about his love for nature and he really cared about his friends and wanted to take care of everyone around him and the concept of a healing garden made so much sense,” Cathcart said.

Eli’s family plans to build the healing garden at DeNicola Park on top of an abandoned shooting range. The hollow, concrete structure hidden by leaves and tree limbs was used to test Winchester machine guns during World War II.

A family shattered by gun violence is now planning to give the space the opposite purpose.

“This thing that was made to harm and have weapons that would kill people to turn that into a place of healing and hope made so much sense,” Cathcart said.

Cathcart is the president of the nonprofit Eli’s Garden of Healing.

She said the organization is going through several tests including remediation, structural engineering, tree tests and is applying for grants to cover most of the project’s $2 million price tag.

Once complete Cathcart envisions a safe nurturing place for people who have been impacted by all kinds of violence including having survivor group meetings, yoga and art therapy. She said Eli loved being outdoors in nature and it’s something that helps her continue to connect with him and soon to a larger healing community.

“When you go into nature it’s really calming and cooling and healing and if you think about violence and how that impacts you, you kind of heat up inside, your heart starts racing and just going in the woods that cool energy it immediately has an effect on you,” Cathcart said.

Eli’s Garden of Healing hopes this project will be well under construction by 2025, the same year Elijah was supposed to graduate high school.