HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden High School will be closed on Tuesday due to staffing shortages, according to the superintendent.

Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler posted on Twitter that the school will be closed.

Due to staffing shortages, Hamden High School will be closed today, Tuesday, January 4, 2022. — jody ian goeler (@SuperHamden) January 4, 2022

On Monday, Hamden Middle School and HCLC were closed due to staffing shortages.

No additional information was released at this time.