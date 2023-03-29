NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden High School girl’s basketball and dance teams are headed to the state capitol!

Both teams won states with a historic 27-0 season, with the basketball team’s 63-48 win over Fairfield Ludlowe Highschool in the CIAC Class LL State Championship Game at Mohegan Sun. The Hamden High School girl’s basketball team will be honored alongside other winter sports champions on Wednesday, March 29.

The Green Dragons set several historical milestones throughout the season. This was the team’s first-ever undefeated season, the first trip to a state championship title game, the program’s first-ever state title, and the first for Hamden High in any sports since 2010.

The girls also collected their fourth SCC Tournament title in five years.

“The success these young women have earned this season is a monument to their hard work and dedication,” said Gary Highsmith, superintendent of the Hamden Public Schools. “We are incredibly proud of all the coaches, players, and support staff and the job they have done representing our schools and communities.”

The team and their coaches have been invited to the state capitol to receive recognition for their accomplishments. This was an honor set up by the Hamden Mayor, Lauren Garrett. They will meet with the lieutenant governor and receive a tour of the capitol by the League of Women. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.