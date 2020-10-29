Hamden High School students to go remote until Nov. 3 after positive COVID-19 test

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden High School will be closed through Nov. 3 after the Hamden Public Schools superintendent learned one person at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The superintendent notified family and staff members of Hamden High School on Thursday that the school will close starting Friday through Nov. 3. One person, not identified as a staff member or student, tested positive for coronavirus.

The school is working with Quinnipiack Valley Health District to correctly implement contact tracing and whether the school can reopen on Nov. 4.

Students will be able to engage in their instruction remotely starting Friday, Oct. 30.