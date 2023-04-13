HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, Jeffery Ahn is the captain of Hamden High School’s swim team, a drum major in the marching band and an honor student.

But, after being hit by a car when he was crossing the street in December 2021, he almost didn’t live to see his senior year.

“I’m so grateful every day I’m even here,” Ahn said.

The crash happened the day before swim tryouts, when he was crossing the street and a driver ran a red light.

“I was hit and flew over the car. I don’t remember anything that happened during it,” Ahn said. “Nothing.”

That night at the hospital, the team was told they needed to see him immediately, because the doctors weren’t sure if he would survive.

“It was terrifying,” said Nate Hill, his coach.

Ahn had a hemorrhage, a fractured skull, two fractured clavicles and two broken bones in his left foot.

“It was scary, and I remember being so worried about him and hearing how bad his condition was” said Andrew Ames, a senior. “It was unlike anything I had to deal with.”

Ahn couldn’t move for a month because of the pain. He missed a month of school and had weeks of physical therapy along his grueling road to recovery.

“It was tough,” he said. “It is tough.”

It was a mental battle, as well. But, he said, every step forward made him feel like he was moving forward in his recovery.

This past season, he was back in the pool, marching in the band and continuing to receive high grades. He will graduate in June and hopes to continue a family tradition of military service.

He will leave thankful for his school.

“If it wasn’t for this team, I really wouldn’t be here,” Ahn said. “They have been with me through every step of my recovery.”