Hamden High School teachers celebrate graduating seniors with social distance celebration in school parking lot

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An incredible senior sendoff at Hamden High School Wednesday afternoon. Teachers gathered at the school and cheered on the class of 2020 as students drove around honking their horns and waving goodbye.

It’s not the way seniors wanted to say goodbye to their teachers, but they tell News 8 it was better than nothing.

Hamden high school hasn’t seen this much action in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns; students have been distance learning since March and neither students for teachers got a proper goodbye.

Wednesday, dozens of loud-and-proud teachers cheered on families full of Hamden Dragon pride.

Michael Smith, a student at HHS saying, “At least they care; that’s the greatest thing that matters right now.“

Kids and teachers say it was all principal Nadine Gannon’s idea.

“This is a special class for me,” Gannon told News 8, “because we came in, we started our journey together, so I’m not happy that it ended this way but they deserve every best wish that we can provide them“

For some of these teachers, it’s bittersweet. They’ve watched these kids grow up in just four years

Bob Benway, a math teacher at HHS said, “I remember the first day of school pretty well and how much they’ve matured and moving on to bigger and better things and they’re all great kids here“

Daniella Gentile a health teacher at HHS said, “They feel the excitement of graduating from high school even though it looks like this”

It’s tough to say goodbye for these kids, too. All they want to do is make their teachers proud.

Trey Moore, a Hamden High School senior said to his teachers Wednesday, “I’m going to prove to you that I will be a future anesthesiologist and thank you for your support”

While the kids drove around the school they listened to a soundtrack prepared by the teachers saying congratulations and how proud they were to have them as students.