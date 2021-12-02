Hamden High to be closed Friday while police, administration investigate threat

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden High School will be closed Friday while police and administration investigate a threat made to the school.

Hamden Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler tweeted out a message Thursday night that the school would be closed for this reason.

Out of an abundance of caution, Hamden High School will be closed tomorrow, December 3rd to give Police and administration an opportunity to investigate a threat made to the school. — jody ian goeler (@SuperHamden) December 3, 2021

Goeler told News 8 they received the tip around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. He said they met with the Hamden Police chief and are closing the school out of an abundance of caution. He said this will provide them with the opportunity to work with police to fully investigate this situation.

Goeler said an announcement went out to the entire high school community Thursday night letting them know the school will be closed.

No further details have been released at this time.

