‘They left him to die’: Hamden hit-and-run victim’s father pleads for justice, closure

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New developments Monday in the case of a deadly hit-and-run in Hamden earlier this month. Hamden police told News 8 they are following new leads in the moped collision that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.

The victim’s family spoke exclusively with News 8 with an emotional plea.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Garrison Nieves was killed in the tragic crash. His family told News 8 he had a bright future ahead of him and it was all cut short with no closure. The family said they want the people responsible brought to justice.

“I’m destroyed,” Nieves father, Edwin, told News 8. “I’m broken, and I just need people to help out; put themselves in our shoes. My son was my best friend.”

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 1. Hamden police said two cars were seen speeding and driving erratically down State Street near the Hamden-New Haven town line.

The driver of a Toyota – believed to be stolen – struck Nieves as he was riding home on his moped after a day of hanging out with friends.

Investigators said, after the deadly impact, the driver and the occupants inside the car jumped into a second vehicle – a blue Honda – before speeding off and leaving Nieves in the street.

“I just need help,” Edwin pleaded. “I just need to find these people that just ran over my son and didn’t have the decency to stop and see if he was okay. They left him to die.”

He said his son was a loving and kind young man with a passion for producing music, and one thing was for sure: he loved his family.

“Now, it’s total silence in the home. So, if you could not only imagine losing him, not having him, but now it’s total silence.”

Even with surveillance pictures and a partial license place, police are still working new leads with no arrests.

Nieves’ family is now sharing this emotional plea: “We need to catch these people before they harm and hurt someone else. I need the public, anyone out there to remember something to come forward…I want them to think that this could be their son.”

Nieves’ father said he doesn’t want police or anyone to forget his son and the suspects that are still out there.

Detectives are working new leads but asked those with any information to call.