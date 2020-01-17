Hamden holds annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and people in Hamden came together Friday for the town’s annual celebration.

Mayor Curt Balzano Leng told News 8, “I think events like today are some of the most powerful events in our town.”

Members of the public were invited to attend the annual celebration. The keynote speaker was Senator George Logan and the moderator was Reverend Sallie Lowry of Gabriel Outreach Ministry of New Haven.

Lowry has been a part of Hamden’s celebration since 2001, she told News 8, “We need to learn what love is. It’s something we need to continue, not just in these four walls, but when we leave these four walls.”

The celebration is a time for the community to come together, no matter their differences and remember the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Andrew Kinlock attended the event Friday and said, “We were all able to come together and celebrate the life of a man who changed the lives of so many other people.”

As Mayor Leng puts it, “Regardless of our differences, we’re all the same, and we’re all in this together.”