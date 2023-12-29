HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Hamden held the Mayor’s First Skate Night on Friday at the Louis Astorino Ice Rink.

Hamden is allowed to use the arena four nights each year for public skate nights. The town did not have ice skates to use the rink, which is why Quinnipiac University stepped in to donate them.

“We are very dedicated, we love being a part of Hamden. This is our home and we really want to just be able to give more to the community, to be a part of the community and to provide more services and to be partnering with Mayor Garrett and her administration is just great, because she’s a great mayor to work with,” said Karle Natale, the associate vice president of community partnerships at Quinnipiac University.

It costs $10 to enjoy the mayor’s skate nights and $10 to rent a pair of skates.

“It’s just fun to do with the kids, it’s fun on a Friday night to be able to get kids and families together to do something fun,” Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett (D) said.

The town plans to release the dates for the public skate nights in 2024 soon.