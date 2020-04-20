Hamden hosting food and cloth mask drive today

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Hamden and Hamden Public Schools are working together to set up a mobile donation site to collect food for the Keefe Community Center and Miller Senior Center food pantries.

The town is also accepting cloth mask donations.

If you want to help out and drop off any food items or cloth masks, the drive will be held Monday in the parking lot at Hamden Middle School on Dixwell Avenue. It begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon.

If you drop off an item, you will be given a lawn sign thanking Hamden first responders and medical professionals for their service!