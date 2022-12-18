HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local congregation got an early start to Hanukkah Sunday by running a torch to East Rock Park in New Haven.

Members of the Mishkan Israel of Hamden congregation ran to the top of the park and back down to honor its 182nd year in the greater New Haven area.

“We’re a wonderful community,” Rabbi Brian Immerman said. “We’re really oriented to living our Jewish values by going out and making a difference in the world, but also coming together to celebrate the holidays and to be together as a community.”

The torch run began 20 years ago. When the run ended Sunday, the congregation used the torch to light the first candle on the congregation’s menorah.