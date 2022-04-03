HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A stove top fire ignited flames in a Hamden home, leaving the residence uninhabitable and displacing five.

On Saturday night at 9:56 p.m., Hamden Fire Department responded to multiple calls from neighbors regarding a fire at 302 Pine Rock Ave. Smoke was seen upon arrival coming from the third floor of a three story apartment.

There were two people who occupied that specific apartment, but only one was home at the time and was able to self-evacuate. No one was injured.

Though the firefighters were quickly able to control the flames, the apartment sustained significant fire and smoke damage, according to responders. It was quickly deemed uninhabitable and the Town of Hamden is helping to rehome a total of five people. The Red Cross is also giving assistance.

Firefighters investigated the cause and discovered the flames originated from a pot left on the stove top. It spread and ignited the cabinets above.