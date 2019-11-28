Hamden mailman dresses for holiday deliveries

New Haven

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One Hamden mailman is giving “service with a smile” a whole new meaning.

Nate Lerner said his mail carrier, Paul Good, always delivers his mail with a smile and a positive attitude, but when the holidays arrive, Good adds something else to his services: holiday-themed costumes.

Lerner said Good has worked for the United States Postal Service for nearly three decades and has been dressing up on his Hamden route for years.

Good has worn costumes for New Year’s, Easter, and Saint Patrick’s Day, so it was no surprise when he dressed up as a pilgrim in honor of Thanksgiving.

“This Thanksgiving we have much for which to be thankful, not the least of which is Paul Good as he adds cheer while bringing in the holiday and of course, the mail,” said Lerner.

  • Baby New Year
  • Saint Patrick’s Day
  • Father Time
  • Easter
  • Thanksgiving

Lerner said Good will even dress up as the Easter bunny and deliver chocolate eggs to children on his route.

“So, the year goes on with a bit of fun and a wonderfully, unique mailman who brings fun and joy along with the mail,” Lerner said.

Related: Turkey chases mail carrier from mailbox every day

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Black Friday Preview

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday Preview"

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes volunteers at annual Waterbury Thanksgiving feast

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congresswoman Jahana Hayes volunteers at annual Waterbury Thanksgiving feast"

Hamden mailman dresses for holiday deliveries

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden mailman dresses for holiday deliveries"

Every Thanksgiving Christopher Martins serves neighbors in need

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Every Thanksgiving Christopher Martins serves neighbors in need"

Boys&Girls Village hosts nearly 300 at-risk youth, families for pre-Thanksgiving lunch

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys&Girls Village hosts nearly 300 at-risk youth, families for pre-Thanksgiving lunch"

West Haven police looking for bank robbery suspect

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Haven police looking for bank robbery suspect"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss