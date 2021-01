HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man is accused of ramming a police car during a chase, according to Hamden officers.

24-year-old Shavon Bethea-Lafrazier was arrested Thursday night. Police say they were called to Walmart for a fight.

Bethea-Lafrazier allegedly threatened two people then took off and ended up crashing into some bushes.

Police say he threw a stolen gun out of his car during the chase.